Optas LLC Purchases 1,607 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optas LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 232,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $115,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,277 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $838.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.90. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.25 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

