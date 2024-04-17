Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $426.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

