Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 522 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59, a PEG ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,982 shares of company stock worth $47,221,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

