Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

KWEB stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

