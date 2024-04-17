Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.