Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 27,948.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.67.

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $322.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.11. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

