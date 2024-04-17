Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.