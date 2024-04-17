Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

ENB opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

