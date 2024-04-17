Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock worth $924,847,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.