Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Truist Financial began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.21.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $655.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

