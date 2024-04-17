Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Shares of SAP opened at $180.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.33. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.40 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

