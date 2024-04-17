Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

