Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

