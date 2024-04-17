Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.