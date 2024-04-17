Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $181,321,000 after purchasing an additional 420,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after purchasing an additional 649,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,198 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,195,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 344,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

BTU opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTU

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.