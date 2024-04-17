Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

