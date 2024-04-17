Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,170 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 423,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,780,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,582 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.