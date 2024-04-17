Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,890 shares of company stock valued at $55,531,693 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,909.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,992.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,751.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

