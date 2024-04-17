Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $281.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

