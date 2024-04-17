Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.