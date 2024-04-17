Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

