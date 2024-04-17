Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 854 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

