PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.93.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

