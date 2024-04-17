Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.98.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average of $156.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

