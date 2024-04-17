RFG Advisory LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $838.10 and a 200-day moving average of $616.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.25 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

