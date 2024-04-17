Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,132 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Barclays alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Barclays by 82.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 147.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.