Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 574,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

