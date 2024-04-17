Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

