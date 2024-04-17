Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

DOC opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

