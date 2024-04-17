Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

