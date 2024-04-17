Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,968 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,900,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.