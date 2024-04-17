Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $496,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $812,718.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 877,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,374,931.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $587.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

