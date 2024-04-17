Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

