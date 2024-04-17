Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

NGG stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

