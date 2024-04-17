Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

