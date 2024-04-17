Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

