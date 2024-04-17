Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,489 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 148,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $841.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.