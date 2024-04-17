The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

NYSE BA opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

