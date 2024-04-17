The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $349.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.32 and a 200-day moving average of $365.08. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.