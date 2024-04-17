The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,082 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,321. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

