Tobam Acquires 1,568 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tobam grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

