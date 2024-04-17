Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

