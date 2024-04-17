Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,427 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Dover by 2,164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.59. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $178.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

