Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

