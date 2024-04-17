Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,158,000 after purchasing an additional 201,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

