WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in WD-40 by 122.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC opened at $231.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

In other news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

