West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPM opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

