Williams & Novak LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $160.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,835,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

