10,300 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,349 shares of company stock worth $2,411,812. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

