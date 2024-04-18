15,800 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,324,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALL opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $174.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

